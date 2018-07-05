FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

TABLE-Toronto home sales rise in June for the first time in 2018; listings slide

    By Nichola Saminather
    July 5 (Reuters) - The following are details on Toronto home sales and
prices in June, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on July 5. Home sales
rose for the first time this year, as buyers adjusted to more stringent
borrowing rules, even as listings dropped from a year ago. 
    
                       JUNE            MAY         JUNE 2017   YR/YR PCT CHANGE 

TOTAL SALES       8,082         7,834             7,893                    2.4
AVERAGE PRICE     C$807,871    C$805,320      C$791,929        2
NEW LISTINGS         15,922         19,022             19,561         18.6

                JUNE        YR/YR PCT CHANGE

SALES                        
DETACHED        3,589            5.5
SEMI-DETACHED          816            8.1
TOWNHOUSE        1,332            5.4
CONDO APARTMENT    2,234               -5.3

    
    

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather;)
