TABLE-Toronto home sales rise in June for the first time in 2018; listings slide

By Nichola Saminather July 5 (Reuters) - The following are details on Toronto home sales and prices in June, released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on July 5. Home sales rose for the first time this year, as buyers adjusted to more stringent borrowing rules, even as listings dropped from a year ago. JUNE MAY JUNE 2017 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 8,082 7,834 7,893 2.4 AVERAGE PRICE C$807,871 C$805,320 C$791,929 2 NEW LISTINGS 15,922 19,022 19,561 18.6 JUNE YR/YR PCT CHANGE SALES DETACHED 3,589 5.5 SEMI-DETACHED 816 8.1 TOWNHOUSE 1,332 5.4 CONDO APARTMENT 2,234 -5.3 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather;)