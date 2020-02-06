TABLE-Toronto home supply shortage to drive sales, price growth in 2020 - TREB

By Nichola Saminather TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Toronto's housing market is expected to get tighter with transactions, driven by robust economic conditions, strong population growth and low borrowing costs boost demand, set to outpace growth in available listings, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Thursday. Toronto had total home sales of 4,581 in January, up 15.4% from a year ago, and the average price jumped 12.3% to C$839,363, as listings dropped 17.1%. Detached homes led the increase in sales, climbing 23.3%, while the price gain was boosted by the 15.1% rise from condos. "Without relief on the housing supply front, the pace of price growth will continue to ramp up," Jason Mercer, TREB's chief market analyst, said in an emailed statement. "Policy makers need to understand that demand side initiatives on their own will only have a temporary impact on the market." One such initiative was the mortgage stress test, introduced at the beginning of 2018, whose effect temporarily dampened demand, particularly for higher-priced detached homes. "It is clear that many buyers who were on the sidelines due to the (mortgage) stress test are moving back into the market, driving very strong year-over-year sales growth in the detached segment," Mercer said. January December January 2017 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 4,581 4,399 3,968 15.4% AVERAGE PRICE C$839,363 C$837,788 C$747,175 12.3% NEW LISTINGS 7,836 3,531 9,456 -17.1 After preliminary seasonal adjustment January MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 7,929 4.8% AVERAGE PRICE C$870,905 -0.3% Sales by type of property January YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 2,074 23.3% SEMI-DETACHED 351 5.1% TOWNHOUSE 782 15.9% CONDO APARTMENT 1,335 8.3% Average price by type of property January YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$1,038,247 10.5% SEMI-DETACHED C$792,326 6.5% TOWNHOUSE C$693,845 8.0% CONDO APARTMENT C$630,047 15.1% (Editing by Bernadette Baum)