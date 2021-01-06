Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Toronto housing market ends 2020 on strong note as condo sales rebound

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Toronto-area housing market closed 2020 with
a bang, with home sales surging in December from a year ago, lifted by an
increase in transactions across all dwelling types, including the recently weak
condominium market.
    Sales of existing homes jumped almost 65% to 7,180 in December, the Toronto
Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said on Wednesday. The average home price
rose 11% to C$932,222 ($736,003), with condo prices down 2%, while new listings
climbed 66%. 
    Over 2020, sales rose a more modest 8.4%, while the average price increased
13.5%, as a pickup in the summer and fall more than made up for a slowdown in
the spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
    "The next 12 months will be critical as we chart our path through recovery,"
TRREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a statement. "In particular, the
impact of resumption in immigration and the re-opening of the economy will be
key." 


                 DECEMBER      NOVEMBER    DECEMBER 2019  YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    7,180        8,766         4,364          +64.5%
                                                          
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$932,222    C$955,615     C$838,662      +11%
 NEW LISTINGS   5,865        11,545        3,530          +66%
                   2020          2019      YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES    95,151       87,751        +8.4%
                                           
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$929,699    C$819,279     +13.5%
 NEW LISTINGS   156,792      152,771       +2.6%
    
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                 DECEMBER     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES          11,264      +22%
 AVERAGE PRICE  C$971,690   +1%
 Sales by type of property
                        DECEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           3,038              +54.6%
 SEMI-DETACHED      591                +56.8%
 TOWNHOUSE          1,282              +76.8%
 CONDO APARTMENT    2,193              +75.4
 Average price by type of property
                        DECEMBER       YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED           C$1,240,632        +17.7%
 SEMI-DETACHED      C$939,660          +16.6%
 TOWNHOUSE          C$768,474          +14.1%
 CONDO APARTMENT    C$600,840          -2%
   
    ($1 = 1.2666 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)
