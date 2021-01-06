TABLE-Toronto housing market ends 2020 on strong note as condo sales rebound

TORONTO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Toronto-area housing market closed 2020 with a bang, with home sales surging in December from a year ago, lifted by an increase in transactions across all dwelling types, including the recently weak condominium market. Sales of existing homes jumped almost 65% to 7,180 in December, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) said on Wednesday. The average home price rose 11% to C$932,222 ($736,003), with condo prices down 2%, while new listings climbed 66%. Over 2020, sales rose a more modest 8.4%, while the average price increased 13.5%, as a pickup in the summer and fall more than made up for a slowdown in the spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "The next 12 months will be critical as we chart our path through recovery," TRREB Chief Executive John DiMichele said in a statement. "In particular, the impact of resumption in immigration and the re-opening of the economy will be key." DECEMBER NOVEMBER DECEMBER 2019 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 7,180 8,766 4,364 +64.5% AVERAGE PRICE C$932,222 C$955,615 C$838,662 +11% NEW LISTINGS 5,865 11,545 3,530 +66% 2020 2019 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 95,151 87,751 +8.4% AVERAGE PRICE C$929,699 C$819,279 +13.5% NEW LISTINGS 156,792 152,771 +2.6% After preliminary seasonal adjustment DECEMBER MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 11,264 +22% AVERAGE PRICE C$971,690 +1% Sales by type of property DECEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 3,038 +54.6% SEMI-DETACHED 591 +56.8% TOWNHOUSE 1,282 +76.8% CONDO APARTMENT 2,193 +75.4 Average price by type of property DECEMBER YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$1,240,632 +17.7% SEMI-DETACHED C$939,660 +16.6% TOWNHOUSE C$768,474 +14.1% CONDO APARTMENT C$600,840 -2% ($1 = 1.2666 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)