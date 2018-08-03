FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018

TABLE-Toronto housing market sustains recovery with sales, prices up in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Nichola Saminather
    TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto rose in July from a year
earlier for the second consecutive month, following declines in the first five
months of 2018, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Friday showed.
    New listings continued to slide, while the seasonally adjusted average price
rose to its highest level since at least July 2017. 
    "It appears that some people who initially moved to the sidelines due to
(tighter buying and mortgage rules) have re-entered the market," Jason Mercer,
TREB's director of market analysis, wrote in an emailed statement. 
    
                        JULY          JUNE       JULY 2017    YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES         6,961        8,082         5,869          18.6
 AVERAGE PRICE (C$)  782,129      807,871       745,971         4.8
 NEW LISTINGS        13,868       15,922        14,122        -1.8
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                       JULY     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES               7,061      6.6
 AVERAGE PRICE (C$)  808,686    3.1
 Sales by type of property
                       MONTH     YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED            3,062      26.8
 SEMI-DETACHED         608       6.1
 TOWNHOUSE           1,173      21.9
 CONDO APARTMENT     2,002       9.4
 Average price by type of property (C$)
                     MONTH      YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED            1,004,647  0.5
 SEMI-DETACHED         746,843  6.0
 TOWNHOUSE             633,993  4.1
 CONDO APARTMENT       546,984  8.9
  

 (Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)
