TABLE-Toronto May home sales outstrip listings in sellers' market

TORONTO, JUNE 5 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto jumped 19% in May from a 15-year-low set a year ago, but the number of transactions is still below the average for the month over the previous 10 years, data from the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) released Wednesday showed. The average home price rose 3.6%, while the number of listings increased less than 1% from a year ago. "After a sluggish start to 2019, the second quarter appears to be reflecting a positive shift in consumer sentiment toward ownership housing," TREB President Garry Bhaura said in the release. But with sales growth outstripping listings, "market conditions continued to tighten in favor of sellers," he added. MAY APRIL MAY 2018 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 9,989 9,042 8,402 19% AVERAGE PRICE C$838,540 C$820,148 C$809,305 3.6% NEW LISTINGS 19,386 17,205 19,237 0.8% After preliminary seasonal adjustment MAY MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 7,442 5.2% AVERAGE PRICE C$795,232 2.8% Sales by type of property MAY YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 4,649 25.1% SEMI-DETACHED 1,019 27.9% TOWNHOUSE 1,656 22.8% CONDO APARTMENT 2,542 6.4% Average price by type of property MAY YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED C$1,042,218 1.1% SEMI-DETACHED C$827,250 1.9% TOWNHOUSE C$665,967 3.2% CONDO APARTMENT C$590,876 4.9% (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)