TABLE-Toronto Oct home sales, prices rise again

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto rose in October from a year earlier, though dropped slightly on a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis from the prior month, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) showed on Monday. New listings continued to slide, while the average sale price rose 3.5 percent compared with the previous year. "Annual sales growth has outstripped annual growth in new listings for the last five months, underpinning the fact that listings supply remains an issue in the Greater Toronto Area," said Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market analysis, in a statement. OCT SEPT OCT 2017 YR/YR PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 7,492 6,455 7,069 6.0 AVERAGE PRICE (C$) 807,340 796,786 780,400 3.5 NEW LISTINGS 14,431 15,920 14,837 -2.7 After preliminary seasonal adjustment OCT MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE SALES 6,920 -1.0 AVERAGE PRICE (C$) 810,881 1.0 Sales by type of property OCT YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 3,328 7.1 SEMI-DETACHED 774 12.7 TOWNHOUSE 1,154 0.8 CONDO APARTMENT 2,127 5.0 Average price by type of property (C$) MONTH YR/YR PCT CHANGE DETACHED 1,019,416 1.0 SEMI-DETACHED 816,657 6.6 TOWNHOUSE 655,777 4.1 CONDO APARTMENT 562,523 7.5 (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)