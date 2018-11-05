Bonds News
TABLE-Toronto Oct home sales, prices rise again

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Home sales in Toronto rose in October from a year earlier,
though dropped slightly on a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis from the
prior month, data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) showed on
Monday.
    New listings continued to slide, while the average sale price rose 3.5
percent compared with the previous year.
    "Annual sales growth has outstripped annual growth in new listings for the
last five months, underpinning the fact that listings supply remains an issue in
the Greater Toronto Area," said Jason Mercer, TREB's director of market
analysis, in a statement.
    
                         OCT          SEPT        OCT 2017    YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 TOTAL SALES           7,492        6,455         7,069        6.0
 AVERAGE PRICE (C$)  807,340      796,786       780,400        3.5
 NEW LISTINGS         14,431       15,920        14,837       -2.7
 After preliminary seasonal adjustment
                        OCT     MTH/MTH PCT CHANGE
 SALES                 6,920    -1.0
 AVERAGE PRICE (C$)  810,881     1.0
 Sales by type of property
                        OCT      YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED            3,328       7.1
 SEMI-DETACHED         774      12.7
 TOWNHOUSE           1,154       0.8
 CONDO APARTMENT     2,127       5.0
 Average price by type of property (C$)
                     MONTH      YR/YR PCT CHANGE
 DETACHED            1,019,416  1.0
 SEMI-DETACHED         816,657  6.6
 TOWNHOUSE             655,777  4.1
 CONDO APARTMENT       562,523  7.5
  

 (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
