Canada says it supports Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain appeal

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government said on Wednesday it supports Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd’s second appeal to the country’s energy regulator over local permits for its planned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said in a statement his government has told the National Energy Board it supports the company’s request to set up a process to resolve potential disagreements with provinces or municipalities over the federally approved project. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; editing by Diane Craft)