Kinder Morgan Canada appeals to regulator after permit failure

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has been unsuccessful in obtaining permits from the coastal city of Burnaby, British Columbia, for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and is seeking regulatory intervention, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , said it is also asking the National Energy Board regulator to set up a process to make an “expedited determination” for future such cases. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)