2 months ago
Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
June 16, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Kinder Morgan Canada, majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, has entered into agreements for C$4.0 billion in revolving credit, C$1 billion in contingent credit and C$500 million in revolving working capital, the company said.

$1 = 1.3211 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ethan Lou; editing by Diane Craft

