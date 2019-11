Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday announced that it has opened an office in Montreal, its second in Canada.

Lucie Guimond, who is the office’s managing partner, joined Ogletree Deakins in April in Toronto with the goal of launching the firm’s Montreal presence. She and associate Ryan Martin, who recently joined the laor and employment focused firm from Dentons, are the office’s first two lawyers.

