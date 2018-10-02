TABLE-LNG export terminal projects to be approved 2018-2019

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The launch of a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Canada has finally fired the starting gun on a wave of plan approvals around the world, needed to avoid a supply crunch after 2020. Below is a list of the large LNG export terminal projects with final investment decisions (FIDs) expected by the end of next year. Country/Project Companies FID Start-up Capacity date date mtpa Russia Sakhalin 2 Gazprom, Total Q4 2018 2021 5.0 Arctic LNG-2 Novatek, Total Q2 2019 2022-2023 19.8 Sakhalin 1 Rosneft, Exxon 2019 6.0 United States Jordan Cove Pembina Q4 2018 7.8 Golden Pass Exxon, QP Q4 2018 2023 15.0 Driftwood Tellurian Q1 2019 2023 27.6 Lake Charles Shell 2019 2023 4.5 Port Arthur Sempra 2019 2023 11.0 Africa Nigeria NLNG, Shell Q4 2018 8.0 Mauritania Kosmos, BP Q4 2018 2021 2.5 Mozambique Anadarko Q1 2019 12.0 Mozambique Exxon 2019 2024 15.2 Middle East & Asia Qatar QP Q4 2018 2023-2024 32.0 Indonesia Inpex, Shell 2019 9.5 Papua New Guinea Exxon 2019 8.0 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Dale Hudson)