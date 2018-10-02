FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-LNG export terminal projects to be approved 2018-2019

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The launch of a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project
in Canada has finally fired the starting gun on a wave of plan approvals around the world,
needed to avoid a supply crunch after 2020.            
    Below is a list of the large LNG export terminal projects with final investment decisions
(FIDs) expected by the end of next year. 

        
 Country/Project     Companies           FID      Start-up    Capacity
                                         date     date        mtpa
 Russia                                                       
 Sakhalin 2          Gazprom, Total      Q4 2018  2021        5.0
 Arctic LNG-2        Novatek, Total      Q2 2019  2022-2023   19.8
 Sakhalin 1          Rosneft, Exxon         2019               6.0
                                                              
 United States                                                
 Jordan Cove         Pembina             Q4 2018               7.8
 Golden Pass         Exxon, QP           Q4 2018  2023        15.0
 Driftwood           Tellurian           Q1 2019  2023        27.6
 Lake Charles        Shell                  2019  2023         4.5
 Port Arthur         Sempra                 2019  2023        11.0
                                                              
 Africa                                                       
 Nigeria             NLNG, Shell         Q4 2018               8.0
 Mauritania          Kosmos, BP          Q4 2018  2021         2.5
 Mozambique          Anadarko            Q1 2019              12.0
 Mozambique          Exxon                  2019  2024        15.2
                                                              
 Middle East & Asia                                           
 Qatar               QP                  Q4 2018  2023-2024   32.0
 Indonesia           Inpex, Shell           2019               9.5
 Papua New Guinea    Exxon                  2019               8.0
                                                              
                                                              
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
