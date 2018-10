SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* South Korea’s Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Tuesday it will invest 749.86 billion Korean won ($670 million) in a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Canada

* The LNG Canada project has received the final go-ahead from project partners, LNG Canada said separately on Tuesday ($1 = 1,118.6100 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)