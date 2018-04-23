FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 2:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

JGC, Fluor win $14 bln LNG Canada project order - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s JGC Corp and U.S. firm Fluor have won orders to design and build the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project for an estimated $14 billion, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday, without citing sources

* Royal Dutch Shell, PetroChina, South Korea’s KOGAS and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp are moving ahead on the long-stalled LNG project in Canada after a rise in energy prices, the report said

* JGC and Mitsubishi spokesmen in Tokyo declined to comment on the report

* LNG Canada is on track for a final investment decision later this year, an official for the province of British Columbia said last month (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.