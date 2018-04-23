JGC, Fluor win $14 bln LNG Canada project order - media

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s JGC Corp and U.S. firm Fluor have won orders to design and build the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project for an estimated $14 billion, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday, without citing sources

* Royal Dutch Shell, PetroChina, South Korea’s KOGAS and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp are moving ahead on the long-stalled LNG project in Canada after a rise in energy prices, the report said

* JGC and Mitsubishi spokesmen in Tokyo declined to comment on the report

* LNG Canada is on track for a final investment decision later this year, an official for the province of British Columbia said last month (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)