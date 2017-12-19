Canadian food cos Loblaw, George Weston issue price fixing response

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian supermarket chain Loblaw Co and George Weston said on Tuesday they are acting to end anti-competitive actions after discovering and reporting their role in an industry-wide price-fixing arrangement involving some packaged bread products.

Shares in the two companies were halted earlier on Tuesday ahead of the release of the joint announcement.

The two companies said that they would ensure price-fixing does not happen again. George Weston owns 48.4 percent of Loblaw. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by David Gregorio)