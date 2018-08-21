FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 21, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Ontario signs online supply deals for recreational marijuana

Nichola Saminather

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ontario, Canada’s biggest province, has signed agreements with 26 cannabis producers including Canopy Growth Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Aphria Inc to supply products when it begins online sales of recreational marijuana in October.

The selected companies, which also include Hydropothecary Corp, Tilray Canada Inc, and CannTrust Holdings Inc, will supply the province with dried flower, cannabis oil and cannabis seeds, the provincial government said in an emailed statement late Monday.

Recreational sales are set to begin Oct. 17 across Canada, making it the only Group of Seven nation to legalize marijuana. But Ontario’s newly elected Progressive Conservative government said last week there will only be online sales until April, after which private retailers will be allowed to operate, in an about-face from its Liberal predecessor’s plans for government-run stores.

Other suppliers include MedReleaf, which was acquired by Aurora earlier this year, Hiku Brands, which is being taken over by Canopy and Aphria-owned Broken Coast Cannabis.

For a full list of suppliers, click: bit.ly/2MLKete (Reporting by Nichola Saminather Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.