March 24, 2020 / 5:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

WRAPUP 1-Canada's TSX rebounds from 8-year low on stimulus hopes

Fergal Smith

    TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market
rallied on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-year low the day
before, as hopes rose that global stimulus measures will ease
the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          surged 8.5% to 12,183.59, after hitting its lowest
intraday level since October 2011 at 11,172.73 on Monday. Since
peaking in February, the index has tumbled about 32%.
    "I understand why clients and investors want to liquidate
the portfolio ... because the speed and velocity of the moves
are frightening," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at
Baskin Financial Services. "At the end of the day though, I am
quite certain we will recover probably all of this within a
year."    
    Stocks on Wall Street also posted strong gains on Tuesday,
with investors pinning their hopes on the U.S. Senate passing a
$2 trillion stimulus bill, aimed at providing financial aid to
Americans out of work and helping distressed industries.
            
    A handful of Canadian legislators convened on Tuesday to
give the government the power to inject billions of dollars in
emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the
economic crunch caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.
            
    The heavily weighted financial services sector          
rose nearly 10%, while consumer discretionary shares were up
10.5%           .     
    Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd         surged about
35%, helped by higher prices for base and precious metals,
including a near $70 jump in the price of gold       .
    Suncor Energy Inc         cut its 2020 production outlook
and suspended share repurchases for the year following the
decline in crude oil prices and due to the economic impact of
the virus outbreak. Still, its shares rallied 10%.             
    The price of oil       , one of Canada's major exports,
dipped 0.3%. It has been pressured in recent weeks by the demand
destruction caused by the virus and a price war between
producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.                 
    The Canadian dollar          was little changed at about
1.45 to the U.S. dollar, or 68.97 U.S. cents. The currency,
which last Thursday hit a four-year low at 1.4669, traded in a
range of 1.4375 to 1.4532.        
    Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve in
sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             was up
3.7 basis points at 0.855%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Bernadette Baum)
