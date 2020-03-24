WRAPUP 1-Canada's TSX rebounds from 8-year low on stimulus hopes

By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market rallied on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-year low the day before, as hopes rose that global stimulus measures will ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index surged 8.5% to 12,183.59, after hitting its lowest intraday level since October 2011 at 11,172.73 on Monday. Since peaking in February, the index has tumbled about 32%. "I understand why clients and investors want to liquidate the portfolio ... because the speed and velocity of the moves are frightening," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "At the end of the day though, I am quite certain we will recover probably all of this within a year." Stocks on Wall Street also posted strong gains on Tuesday, with investors pinning their hopes on the U.S. Senate passing a $2 trillion stimulus bill, aimed at providing financial aid to Americans out of work and helping distressed industries. A handful of Canadian legislators convened on Tuesday to give the government the power to inject billions of dollars in emergency cash to help individuals and businesses through the economic crunch caused by the new coronavirus outbreak. The heavily weighted financial services sector rose nearly 10%, while consumer discretionary shares were up 10.5% . Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd surged about 35%, helped by higher prices for base and precious metals, including a near $70 jump in the price of gold . Suncor Energy Inc cut its 2020 production outlook and suspended share repurchases for the year following the decline in crude oil prices and due to the economic impact of the virus outbreak. Still, its shares rallied 10%. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, dipped 0.3%. It has been pressured in recent weeks by the demand destruction caused by the virus and a price war between producers Russia and Saudi Arabia. The Canadian dollar was little changed at about 1.45 to the U.S. dollar, or 68.97 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Thursday hit a four-year low at 1.4669, traded in a range of 1.4375 to 1.4532. Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 3.7 basis points at 0.855%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)