WRAPUP 1-Canada's TSX tumbles, loonie falls the most in 10 years as oil plunges

(Adds details throughout and updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 2.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil plunges 17% * Ottawa plans C$27 billion in fiscal stimulus * Canadian CPI rises 2.2% year-over-year in February By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market fell 6% on Wednesday and losses for the loonie were the biggest in nearly 10 years as coronavirus-driven financial market stress, including plunging oil prices, had more impact than a fiscal stimulus package from Ottawa. Wall Street resumed a steep slide while bond markets rushed to price in the sheer scale of government support programmes and handouts announced over the past 24 hours, all aimed at softening the economic shock of the virus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would provide C$27 billion in stimulus directly to Canadian families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz left the door open to further interest rate cuts and to quantitative easing, an emergency stimulus measure that could include the purchase of government bonds. Last Friday, the Bank of Canada slashed its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%. The United States and Canada agreed to close the border between the two countries to non-essential travel. The Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 6% to 11,919.67, nearing Monday's four-year low at 11,883.66. The index has fallen about 34% from its Feb. 28 peak. The heavily-weighted financial services sector fell more than 7%, while the energy sector was down about 13% as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended its recent slide. U.S. crude oil futures plunged to a 18-year low, down 17%. The Canadian dollar tumbled 2.2%, its biggest decline since May 2010. It touched its weakest intraday level since January 2016 at 1.4560. Canada's annual inflation rate dropped to 2.2% in February on moderating gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said, but some analysts said it was unlikely inflation would remain around the central bank's 2% target given the current virus outbreak. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as investors braced for increased fiscal spending. The 10-year yield was up 3.1 basis points at 0.987%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)