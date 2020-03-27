WRAPUP 1-Canada's TSX tumbles on virus worries as BoC cuts to near zero

* TSX falls 4.8%, energy shares down 8% * Bank of Canada cuts rates 50 basis points * Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback * Canadian bond yields tumble across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market resumed its slide after a three-day winning run and the loonie weakened on Friday as investors grew more nervous about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the Bank of Canada slashed interest rates to nearly zero. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.8% at 12,733.36, while shares globally declined in a sign investors were focusing once more on the spread of the virus despite hopes for further stimulus measures to combat its economic impact. The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the third time this month, reducing it by 50 basis points to its lowest level in a decade at 0.25%, in an effort to support Canada's economy. It also launched what observers called its first ever quantitative easing program, saying it would buy government and commercial debt. Some economists say that Canada's economy could he hit particularly hard because Canadian households are carrying record levels of debt and Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil. Oil has been pummeled since January by demand destruction related to the virus and a price war between major producer countries. On Friday, U.S. crude oil futures were down nearly 6% at $21.29 a barrel, while the energy sector on the TSX was down more than 8%. Canada will cover 75% of payroll wages for small businesses and give those companies access to one-year interest free loans so they can avoid laying off employees, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.4053 to the greenback, or 71.16 U.S. cents, after clawing back some of its decline after the rate cut. Earlier in the day, the currency touched its strongest level since March 17 at 1.3990. This week, Canada has tripled the amount of mortgage securities it was prepared to buy to C$150 billion so that funding could expand for lenders dealing with tighter credit markets. It has also almost doubled the value of an aid package to C$52 billion to help people and businesses deal with losses from the outbreak. Canadian government bond yields fell across the curve on Friday. The 2-year slumped 18.2 basis points to 0.430%, while the 10-year was down 14.6 basis points at 0.696%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)