WRAPUP 1-Canadian bond yields and the loonie slide as BoC broadens QE

* Canadian dollar weakens 1.4% against the greenback * Canada's economy shrinks by an estimated 9% in March * Bank of Canada says it will buy provincial and corporate bonds * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian bond yields fell and the loonie slumped to a one-week low as the Bank of Canada broadened the suite of assets it is purchasing to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. Canada's central bank kept interest rates steady at 0.25% as expected and added provincial and corporate bonds to its asset-purchase, or quantitative easing, program. Since the start of March, the BoC has slashed interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, in a series of emergency moves, and begun buying at least C$5 billion of government bonds per week, while Ottawa is rolling out more than C$200 billion of fiscal support. "The BoC and the government continue to deploy the proverbial policy bazooka to support the economy, with assurances that more will be added if needed," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. Canada's economy shrank a record 9% in March from the previous month as the coronavirus outbreak forced the shutdown of economic activity during the month, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate. Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 9.5 basis points at 0.663%. Yields on Canadian provincial bonds fell by even more, with the oil-producing province of Alberta seeing its 10-year borrowing cost tumble by about 30 basis points to 1.758%. The Canadian dollar was trading 1.4% lower at 1.4074 to the greenback, or 71.05 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since March 18. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since April 7 at 1.4130. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.8% to 14,000.54, pulling back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as dismal first-quarter earnings reports weighed on U.S. stocks. The heavily weighted financial sector fell 2.6%, while the energy group was down 6.2%. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.2% lower at $19.87 a barrel after the United States reported a 19 million-barrel jump in inventories, the biggest weekly build ever, while forecasts showed global demand crumbling to its lowest levels in a quarter-century due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)