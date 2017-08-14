FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gov't orders broadcast regulator to reconsider TV license terms
August 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 2 hours

Canada gov't orders broadcast regulator to reconsider TV license terms

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Monday ordered the country's broadcast regulator to reconsider recent decisions to extend television broadcast licenses, saying their terms did not do enough to support the funding of independent, domestic content.

The move affects English-language content funded by the media arms of BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc , as well as French-language content from Quebecor Inc and content in both languages paid for by Corus Entertainment.

$1 = 1.2726 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler

