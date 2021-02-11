Canada is increasingly concerned about the investment climate in Mexico - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada is increasingly concerned about the investment climate in Mexico and is watching an electricity bill designed to strengthen the Mexican state’s role in the energy sector, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday.

In an emailed statement, Ng’s office said she had spoken to Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and stressed that Mexico must maintain a stable and predictable business environment for Canadian firms. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)