Canada aligns insured mortgage requirements with uninsured amid housing boom

OTTAWA, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it would align the minimum qualifying rate for insured mortgages with that for uninsured mortgages starting on June 1 to try to cool the hot housing market, according to a statement.

The new minimum qualifying rate “will be the greater of the borrower’s mortgage contract rate plus 2 per cent, or 5.25 per cent,” said a statement from Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“The recent and rapid rise in housing prices is squeezing middle class Canadians across the entire country and raises concerns about the stability of the overall market,” she added.

“We know that we need to take energetic action on housing supply and affordability in Canada.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chris Reese)