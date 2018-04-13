FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's federal police search Fortress office in mortgage fraud probe -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal police searched the office of Fortress Real Developments on Friday as part of an investigation into mortgage fraud, two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed it had searched offices but declined to name the company involved.

“We can confirm that the RCMP Integrated Market Enforcement Team carried out six search warrants in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) relating to an investigation into syndicated mortgage fraud,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Penny Herman said.

Fortress could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

