Canada tweaks mortgage lending stress test to better reflect market 'evolution'

TORONTO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada is changing the terms of a stress test designed to reduce risky mortgage lending, altering the benchmark rate that the test is based on, the finance department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new benchmark, which takes effect on April 6, will be the weekly median five-year fixed insured mortgage rate from mortgage insurance applications, the statement said. It replaces the Bank of Canada’s five-year posted benchmark rate, it said.

A review “concluded that the minimum qualifying rate should be more dynamic to better reflect the evolution of market conditions,” according to the statement. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Tom Brown)