UPDATE 1-Canadian regulators may review terms of mortgage stress test

(Adds comment from interview, background on stress test)

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada will consider changing the terms of a stress test designed to cut out risky mortgage lending if market conditions change, one of the country’s top banking regulators said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada’s main financial regulator, introduced rules last January requiring banks to test borrowers’ ability to repay mortgages at an interest rate 200 basis points above their contracted rate.

Reuters reported on Monday that the regulator was coming under increasing pressure from banks and mortgage industry lobbyists to relax the requirements of the test but was holding off on changing the rules.

OSFI’s Assistant Superintendent Carolyn Rogers said on Tuesday the regulator understood the need to monitor the effects of the stress test and of interest rate rises. The Bank of Canada has hiked rates three times since last January.

“If the risks change we’ll respond to that,” Rogers said in an interview. “We’re always watching. We’re looking for material changes from when we made the changes a year ago.”