UPDATE 2-Canadian regulators may review terms of mortgage stress test

By Matt Scuffham

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada will consider changing the terms of a stress test designed to cut out risky mortgage lending if market conditions change, one of the country’s top banking regulators said on Tuesday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada’s main financial regulator, introduced rules last January requiring banks to test borrowers’ ability to repay mortgages at an interest rate 200 basis points above their contracted rate.

Reuters reported on Monday that the regulator was coming under increasing pressure from banks and mortgage industry lobbyists to relax the requirements of the test but was holding off on changing the rules.

OSFI’s assistant superintendent, Carolyn Rogers, said on Tuesday the regulator understood the need to monitor the effects of the stress test and of interest rate rises. The Bank of Canada has hiked rates three times since January 2018.

“If the risks change we’ll respond to that,” Rogers said in an interview. “We’re always watching. We’re looking for material changes from when we made the changes a year ago.”

The stress test was part of a range of measures, known as B-20, designed to ensure banks maintained vigilant mortgage underwriting standards at a time of red-hot housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver.

However, since the rules were introducted 13 months ago, markets have cooled, with sales falling in each of the last four months of 2018 and the average price of homes falling in the final three months of the year.

Rogers said it was not too early to review the test’s criteria.

“We don’t look at this, necessarily, in terms of length of time, but what are the conditions? What’s the risk environment? That will be what prompts us to make changes to B-20,” she said.