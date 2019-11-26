Union says there has been "progress" in talks to end strike at Canadian National Railway

MONTREAL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Teamsters Canada said on Tuesday that there was progress in negotiations with the Canadian National Railway Co to end the ongoing strike, the country’s longest rail stoppage in a decade.

There has been “progress at the table,” Teamsters spokesman Chris Monette said, adding that there could be an “announcement later this morning” without providing details.

Canadian National had no immediate comment, while Labor Minister Filomena Tassi’s office declined to comment. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Louise Heavens)