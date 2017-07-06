FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
REFILE-Alberta regulators charge Nexen Energy over 2015 pipeline spill
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Business
U.S. judge in Takata bankruptcy halts lawsuits vs automakers
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in a month

REFILE-Alberta regulators charge Nexen Energy over 2015 pipeline spill

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change day in first paragraph)

CALGARY, Alberta, July 6 (Reuters) - Alberta regulators on Thursday charged Nexen Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Ltd, for a pipeline spill in July 2015 at the company's Long Lake oil sands facility that leaked around 31,500 barrels of bitumen emulsion.

The Alberta Energy Regulator laid four charges under the province's Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and one charge under the Public Lands Act. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.