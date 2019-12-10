UPDATE 1-Canada raises capital buffer for banks to highest level since requirement began

(Adds details of capital requirements throughout)

By Nichola Saminather and Abhishek Manikandan

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s banking regulator on Tuesday increased the capital lenders must hold to protect against risks to 2.25% of total risk-weighted assets, adding to the challenges they face following their worst year of earnings growth since the financial crisis.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, which reviews the domestic stability buffer requirement twice a year, has increased it by 25 basis points every time since it was introduced at 1.5% in June 2018.

“The key vulnerabilities include Canadian household indebtedness, asset imbalances and institutional indebtedness,” the regulator said in a release. “In addition, global vulnerabilities related to ongoing trade tensions and rising leverage are growing, which could increase the chance of a spillover of external risks into the Canadian financial system.”

The increase shines a further spotlight on the challenges facing Canadian banks, which have been plagued by a falloff in investment banking income as deals have dried up, rising credit provisions as household indebtedness remains elevated, and pressure on margins as interest rates have stayed low.

The rule will be come into effect on April 30.

The increase to the domestic stability buffer brings the amount of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital - the core measure of a bank’s capital, excluding preferred shares and non-controlling interests - banks must hold to at least 10.25% of risk-weighted assets; a base level of 4.5%, a “capital conservation buffer” of 2.5%, and a 1% common equity capital surcharge, in addition to the DSB.

Canada’s systematically important banks all reported CET1 ratios above that level in the fourth quarter of 2019; 11.1% at Bank of Nova Scotia, 11.4% at Bank of Montreal , 11.6% at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, 11.7% at National Bank of Canada and 12.1% at Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank.

“Our disciplined capital management practices are unchanged as we continue to manage our capital considering multiple factors, including OSFI’s latest DSB requirement,” a spokeswoman for RBC said by email.

The other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Canadian banks index fell 0.4% in morning trade in Toronto to a two-month low, compared with a 0.1% drop in the Toronto stocks benchmark..

Last month, TD Bank joined RBC on a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Steve Orlofsky)