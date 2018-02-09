FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada province sets task force in oil versus wine trade battle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    VANCOUVER, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's oil-rich province of
Alberta ramped up its fight with western neighbor British
Columbia over a crude oil pipeline expansion on Friday,
announcing a task force to prepare new retaliatory measures in
the trade battle.
    
    * British Columbia last week provoked the ire from Alberta
when it said it would restrict increased oil shipments through
the province, a move seen as an attack on Kinder Morgan Canada's
         Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.             
    * Alberta retaliated by halting purchases of British
Columbia wine, and asked the federal government to step in to
assert its jurisdiction over the C$7.4 billion ($5.9
billion)project, which was approved by Canada in 2016.
            
    * The expansion project would nearly triple capacity of the
existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which extends from Alberta's
energy heartland to a Vancouver area port, helping get more
Canadian crude to tide water for export.
    * The task force, established by Alberta Premier Rachel
Notley, includes former politicians, business leaders and a
legal scholar.
 ($1 = 1.2574 Canadian dollars)

 (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese)
