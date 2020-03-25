Bonds News
March 25, 2020 / 8:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ontario sees budget deficit widening after providing C$17 bln coronavirus aid

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario, the world’s biggest sub-sovereign debtor, forecast on Wednesday a jump in its budget deficit for 2020-21 as it provided a C$17 billion ($12 billion) financial package to support the economy in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Canada’s most populous province and economic engine forecast a deficit of C$20.5 billion in the fiscal year beginning on April 1, an economic update from the Progressive Conservative government showed. That compares with an estimated deficit of C$9.2 billion for 2019-20.

Ontario scrapped its initial plans to release its budget on Wednesday because of the virus outbreak and instead provided an economic update.

$1 = 1.4199 Canadian dollars Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Denny Thomas and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below