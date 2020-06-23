Canadian banking regulator keeps capital buffer for big banks at 1%

TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s banking regulator kept the amount of capital the country’s six biggest lenders must hold at a record-low 1% of risk-weighted assets on Tuesday, following an out-of-schedule reduction in March to help ease the impact of the pandemic.

The Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) level remains effective in supporting the banking system and overall economy, The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather, editing by Louise Heavens)