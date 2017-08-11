FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Canada Pension Plan achieves 1.9 percent gross return in first quarter
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 days ago

Canada Pension Plan achieves 1.9 percent gross return in first quarter

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Canada's biggest public pension plan, said it delivered gross investment returns of 1.9 percent in the first quarter, with the strong Canadian dollar impacting its performance.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the quarter to June 30 with net assets of C$326.5 billion ($257 billion), compared with C$316.7 billion at the end of March. ($1 = 1.2717 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

