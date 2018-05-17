FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada Pension Plan returns boosted by strong equity markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country’s biggest public pension plan, said it achieved a return of 11.6 percent on its investments in its latest fiscal year, helped by strong equity markets.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada’s national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, said it ended the year ended March 31 with net assets of C$356.1 billion ($278.7 billion), compared with C$316.7 billion a year ago.

“Soaring public equity markets through the first nine months of the fiscal year were the primary source of growth. As volatility returned during the fourth quarter, our private holdings proved resilient, adding significant value,” Chief Executive Mark Machin said in a statement.

The fund has diversified internationally, becoming one of the world’s biggest investors in infrastructure and real estate.

It is also a major global investor in equities and bonds, with most of its earnings derived from overseas.

$1 = 1.2778 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.