August 15, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada to phase out crop chemicals linked to bee deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Wednesday it would move to restrict use of two types of crop chemicals that have been linked to deaths of aquatic insects and bees, in a victory for environmentalists and the latest setback for companies that sell the pesticides.

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) said it would phase out the outdoor use of thiamethoxam, made by Syngenta AG and clothianidin, produced by Bayer AG , over three to five years due to harm to aquatic insects that are a food source for fish and birds. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Susan Thomas)

