Canada will move on new drug price rules in 'very near future' -minister

OTTAWA, June 12 (Reuters) - Work on the Canadian government’s proposal to crack down on patented drug prices is underway and “movement” should come very soon, Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor said on Wednesday.

Asked when the final version of regulations first published in December 2017 would come, the minister said: “That is work that is well underway. We’ve been actively engaged in that, and I would say that in the very near future you’re going to be seeing some movement on that as well.” (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa; Writing by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)