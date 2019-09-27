Canadian regulator orders Enbridge to halt bidding to ship oil on Mainline pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator on Friday stopped Enbridge Inc from auctioning the right to send crude oil through its Mainline pipeline system, citing concerns about the “perception of abuse of Enbridge’s market power.”

The nearly 3 million barrel-per-day Mainline is North America’s largest pipeline system and carries the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States. Enbridge wants to switch to long-term contracts, instead of monthly agreements, in a move that has angered producers in the country given the lack of pipeline space.