CORRECTED-Minnesota regulator orders revised environmental impact statement for Enbridge Line 3

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 to say the Department of Commerce, not Enbridge, needs to submit revised EIS)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC) needs to submit a revised environmental impact statement that includes the potential impact of an oil spill into Lake Superior watershed for Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project, a Minnesota regulator said on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was ordered to revise Enbridge’s EIS for the Line 3 project in June after a court determined the previous assessment was inadequate.

The DOC has 60 days to submit its revised EIS, the commission said. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)