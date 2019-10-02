Company News
October 1, 2019 / 3:24 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Minnesota regulator orders revised environmental impact statement for Enbridge Line 3

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraphs 1 and 3 to say the Department of Commerce, not Enbridge, needs to submit revised EIS)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC) needs to submit a revised environmental impact statement that includes the potential impact of an oil spill into Lake Superior watershed for Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project, a Minnesota regulator said on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was ordered to revise Enbridge’s EIS for the Line 3 project in June after a court determined the previous assessment was inadequate.

The DOC has 60 days to submit its revised EIS, the commission said. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below