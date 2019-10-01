Enbridge asked to add potential oilspill analysis for Line 3 pipeline project

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc needs to add an analysis of potential oil spills into Lake Superior watershed and submit a revised environmental impact statement (EIS) to proceed with its Line 3 pipeline replacement project, a Minnesota regulator said on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission was ordered to revise Enbridge’s EIS for the Line 3 project in June after a court determined the previous assessment was inadequate.

Enbridge will have to submit its revised EIS with the required analysis within 60 days, the commission said. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)