WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Minnesota regulator on Monday ruled that a revised environmental impact statement for Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project is adequate, helping the long-delayed project clear a significant hurdle.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 3-1 to find the revised statement adequate, and was to move next to considering reissuing a certificate of need and route permit for the project. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)