CORRECTED-Canadian Natural commits to shipping more crude on Keystone XL pipeline

(Corrects first paragraph to show Laut’s title is president, not chairman)

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has increased its volume commitment on TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline to 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 120,000 bpd, Canadian Natural President Steve Laut told Reuters on Thursday.

TransCanada received a U.S. presidential permit from the Trump administration to build the 830,000 bpd crude oil pipeline earlier this year and held an open season, which closed last week, to gauge commercial support from shippers. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)