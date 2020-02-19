Company News
February 19, 2020 / 6:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's VIA Rail to temporarily suspend 1,000 employees amid pipeline protests

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s VIA Rail will temporarily suspend close to 1,000 employees due to rail disruptions amid pipeline protests, the company said on Wednesday.

The employees are suspended as a result of VIA Rail cancelling service on much of its network, until Canadian National Railway Co re-opens tracks for service, VIA Rail said in an emailed statement.

Protestors opposed to an energy project have blocked rail lines across the country. (Reporting by Denise Paglinawan; writing by Moira Warburton in Toronto; editing by Chris Reese)

