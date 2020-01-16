Canada top court rejects bid by British Columbia to regulate oil pipeline

OTTAWA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday quickly dismissed an attempt by the western province of British Columbia to regulate what can be transported in a major crude oil pipeline crossing its territory.

British Columbia wanted the right to require permits for companies shipping oil and other hazardous substances through the Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports oil from neighboring Alberta. Unusually, the top court delivered its decision immediately after hearing arguments. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese)