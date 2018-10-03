FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 3, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada won't appeal court ruling that nixed pipeline approval

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will not appeal a court ruling that overturned its approval of a major crude oil pipeline expansion project, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said on Wednesday.

Instead, the government will reinitiate consultations with all 117 indigenous groups that would be affected by the project, he told a news conference. In August, the Federal Court of Appeal said Ottawa had failed to adequately consider aboriginal concerns. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.