Canada won't appeal court ruling that nixed pipeline approval

OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will not appeal a court ruling that overturned its approval of a major crude oil pipeline expansion project, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said on Wednesday.

Instead, the government will reinitiate consultations with all 117 indigenous groups that would be affected by the project, he told a news conference. In August, the Federal Court of Appeal said Ottawa had failed to adequately consider aboriginal concerns. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)