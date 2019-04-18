UPDATE 1-Canada extends deadline for Trans Mountain pipeline decision to June 18

(Adds quote, background)

CALGARY, Alberta/OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada has extended the deadline for a decision on whether to push forward with the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline to June 18 from mid-May, the Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Trans Mountain expansion (TMX) project would triple the amount of crude carried from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia’s coast, but has been beset by regulatory delays and fierce opposition from indigenous groups, environmentalists and the government of British Columbia.

Amarjeet Sohi, minister of natural resources, said the delay would give the government more time to consult with indigenous groups impacted by the pipeline.

“The Government has consistently said that a decision would only be made on the project once we are satisfied that the duty to consult has been met,” he said.

Last year, the government of Canada bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada to ensure it gets built.

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government had already approved Trans Mountain in 2016, but that decision was overturned by Canada's Federal Court of Appeal on the grounds that the government had not adequately consulted indigenous groups.