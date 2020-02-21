UPDATE 1-Canada says rail barricades must 'come down' as farmers, businesses feel pain

(Recasts, adds comments, context)

By Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson

OTTAWA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was working to end rail blockades led by indigenous protesters on Friday as farmers and businesses warned of mounting economic damage after two weeks of barricades.

However, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair suggested that the government’s patience is wearing thin.

“The time has come for those barricades to come down,” he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. If a peaceful solution cannot be reached, police have the legal right “to remove those barricades,” he said.

Protesters have blocked rail lines in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta in solidarity with a British Columbia aboriginal band seeking to stop the construction of a gas pipeline over its land.

The hereditary chiefs of that band, the Wet’suwet’en, will speak on Friday after meeting with the Tyendinaga Mohawk, who have been blocking a crucial Canadian National Railway Co line in eastern Canada.

“Dialogue is continuing hour by hour,” Trudeau said before meeting with his top cabinet ministers to discuss the stand-off. He is to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.(1930 GMT).

CN has laid off 450 people temporarily due to the blockage, and the Via Rail passenger service has laid off about 1,000. More are coming unless the situation is resolved soon, said Perrin Beatty, CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“As we get into next week, unless something changes, we will see more lay-offs,” Beatty told Reuters.

Opposition Conservative politicians have called on the government to clear the tracks. But given the history of violent clashes between police and indigenous peoples, Trudeau has so far insisted on a peaceful, negotiated solution.

The blockage has been particularly hard on farmers, who already have endured poor weather and a national rail strike just three months ago. Some have also been hit by China’s refusal to buy Canadian canola seed.

“How many blows can we take?” Canadian Federation of Agriculture President Mary Robinson told Reuters.

The rail barricades are already causing propane shortages used to heat livestock barns, and delays in grain shipments, which are estimated to be costing the industry about C$63 million ($47.54 million) a week, she said.

Robinson, a potato farmer, said the combined challenges for farmers had made this “the harvest from hell... It’s just been one continual hit after another.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Kelsey Johnson; additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)