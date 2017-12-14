FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plane with 25 people crashes in Canada, no deaths reported
December 14, 2017 / 4:47 PM / in 2 hours

Plane with 25 people crashes in Canada, no deaths reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A small airplane carrying 22 passengers and three crew members crashed after it took off in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, the police said.

A number of people suffered injuries, with some serious enough to require air ambulance services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

The West Wind Aviation ATR-42 went down near the Fond-du-Lac airport at around 6:15 pm local time, RCMP said.

ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Italian company Leonardo, is the world’s largest maker of regional turboprop planes.

There was no explosion or fire when the turboprop plane crashed, police said. The Canadian Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the accident. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
