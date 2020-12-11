Canada plans to ramp up carbon price as part of climate change fight - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada plans to steadily ramp up its price on carbon, reaching C$170 ($132) a tonne by 2030 compared to C$30 now, the government said on Friday as it released a plan to fight climate change.

Canada is relying heavily on the measure help cut emissions and meet its 2030 emissions targets. Starting in 2023, the price will go up by C$15 a year until 2030.

($1=$1.28 Canadian)